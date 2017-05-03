3 Suicide Bombers Strike At UNIMAID

Three male suicide bombers Thursday night struck at University of Maiduguri, but their mission was largely a flop. It was the fourth attack on the school since January.

The bombers at about 23.50 attempted to enter the female hostel, but were stopped by eagle-eyed security men.

One of them hurriedly detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), strapped on his body.

He killed himself and injured three security men.

The other two scampered off and detonated their bombs near a construction site, close to the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

Victor Isuku, the spokesperson of the Borno police command said:

“On 18/5/2017 at about 2350hrs, three male suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, gained entry into the premises of university of Maiduguri.

“In an attempt to enter the female hostels, they were intercepted by security operatives.

“One of the bombers hurriedly detonated his IED vest, killing himself instantly.

“The other two bombers detonated their near a construction site also within the proximity of the University premises, killing themselves alone.

” Three university security personnel reported injured. Scene visited by EOD personnel and normalcy restored.

NAN recalled that this was the fourth attack on the University between January to May this year.

