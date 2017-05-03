3 Suicide bombers target UNIMAID, 4 killed

Three suicide bombers attempted early Saturday morning to enter University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID) but they were thwarted by security men. Two of the bombers detonated their explosives as they faced interrogation by the security men at the gate, killing one of them and injuring another. The third bomber, who had hidden close to a building […]

