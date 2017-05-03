Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 Suicide bombers target UNIMAID, 4 killed

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Three suicide bombers attempted early Saturday morning to enter University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID) but they were thwarted by security men. Two of the bombers detonated their explosives as they faced interrogation by the security men at the gate, killing one of them and injuring another. The third bomber, who had hidden close to a building […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.