3 Teenage Girls Die In Attempted Suicide Attack In Maiduguri

Three teenage female suicide bombers were killed in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Wednesday night, as they attempted to attack a military outpost popularly called “Gontanamo” along Mina Garage.

The three teenage girls with improvised explosive devices (IED) strapped to their bodies attempted to enter Maiduguri with a mission to waste more lives, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), Abdulkadir Ibrahim, said, in a statement, on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

After being sighted by the troops in their desperate attempt to gain access to the premises, the bombers were shot leading to the explosion of their concealed IEDs.

The spokesman said a security officer, who was among those who intercepted the three teenagers, was injured.

The statement read: “Yesterday (Wednesday) night 3/5/2017, at 10:05pm, three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as ‘Gontanamo’ along Muna garage. “They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the securities leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives, which killed all three of them and injured one of the security personnel.”

Ibrahim revealed that the corpses of the three were evacuated to the Borno State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri by emergency aid workers.

The post 3 Teenage Girls Die In Attempted Suicide Attack In Maiduguri appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

