3 weeks after resuming work, Cotonou cook absconds with bosses’ properties (photos)

In an incident that happened in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, it has been gathered that a Cotonou cook who was employed 3 weeks ago, absconded with his bosses’ properties.

A friend to the victims wrote:

“Please be careful when hiring cooks particularly from Cotonou. My friend and his wife hired a cook from Cotonou. All their kids are in boarding house.

He returned home for lunch prepared by his cook, went upstairs to his

bedroom only to find it had been broken into. All his wife’s jewellery and his box of wrist watches were stolen. They got SARS and police involved.

His guarantor and some other affiliates are in detention. The thief has been traced back to Cotonou. Apparently he burgled the house with two other Cotonou cooks. He has confessed to his dad but is still on the run.

He had only been working for my friend for 3 weeks. My friend didn’t eat the food. I hear they usually poison their employers to incapacitate them while they carry out their evil deeds. It’s not a forwarded message. Pls any info will be appreciated.”

