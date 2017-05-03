Pages Navigation Menu

3 Years After, Toolz Returns To The Screen With “Wrap Up”

Award-winning on-air personality, Toolz Oniru-Demuren, who took a long break from TV, is coming back on screen with a new lifestyle show called Wrap Up. The show produced by Accelerate TV and set to launch on May 31st, revolves around interesting, topical and controversial issues in society, pop culture, sex, fashion, among other gist driven […]

