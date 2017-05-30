30 jets in Minna for IBB’s daughter’s wedding

Twenty six private jets and four police and air force aircrafts landed in Minna on Friday for the wedding of former President Ibrahim Babangida’s daughter.

The aircraft brought the various dignitaries that attended the event. The police also provided air surveillance and security.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience, Senate President Bukola Saraki and former vice president Namadi Sambo were at the wedding.

Others included Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Ahmed Abdulfatah of Kwara and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano.

APC National Leader Ahmed Tinubu, Sen Aliyu Wamakko, Gov of Kaduna state, Mrs Aikhomu, Mrs Josephine Anenih, ex-governor Babangida Aliyu, were among the many personalities who witnessed the short ceremony at the Hilltop home of the retired military General in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Others in attendance were Sen. Pius Anyim Pius, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Justice Idris Kutigi, former Chief Justice of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Yayale.

Also, a former SGF, Gen. Magoro, Senator Ben Obi, Senator Ben Bruce, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Haruna, Chairman IBB Golf Club, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura were equally in attendance.

Gen. Aliyu Gusau, who served several times as National Security Adviser, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Oluwo Kuta, former PDP National Secretary, Alhaji Modibo, former FCT Minister, Oba Hamid Adekunle also came.

Business moguls Aliko Dangote and Tony Elemulu, as well as members of the Federal Executive Councils including Ministers of Interior Abdulrahman Danbazzau and Defence Mansur Dan-Ali as well as Minister of state for Solid Mineral Development Abubakar Bwari also attended.

The daughter of IBB, Halima is the last child of the family and she is marrying a Gombe businessman, Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi.

Abdullahi gave 10 cows and N500,000 as dowry for his bride.

The groom is the Sarkin Sudan of Gombe, in Gombe state.

Gen. Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat at 2.45 pm in marriage to Abdullahi.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe state received the bride on behalf of the groom, who hails from the state.

A special prayer by Sheik Kabiru Gombe was offered for the couple, who stressed the significance of marriage in Islam and called on the bride to be submissive and loyal to her husband.

Also, prominent among the guests at the ceremony were businessman, Aliko Dangote and Mr Mark Snoxell, Managing Director, Dornier Aircraft.

Others were Air Marshall Hamza Abdullahi, Gen Garba Duba, Sen Aliyu Wamakko ,Sen Yarima Abdullahi, Sen Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sen Nuhu Aliyu, who was also a former police DIG.

The wedding ceremony scheduled for 11.30 a.m was held after 2.45pm.

The post 30 jets in Minna for IBB’s daughter’s wedding appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

