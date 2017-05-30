Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

30 students school fees paid by NYSC corp member

Posted on May 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A serving corp member in Kogi State, Miss Oyebimpe Olofin, has paid the school fees of 30 students and distributed over 180 books, including writing materials to some schools in Lokoja. The move was part of the activities lined up to mark this year’s Children Day celebration by Olofin under Omoloye Foundation. Olofin, while presenting …

The post 30 students school fees paid by NYSC corp member appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.