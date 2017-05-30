30-year-old Nigerians will soon be eligible to run for president – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has assured that very soon, Nigerians below the age of 40 will be running for the office of the president. Dogara said the House was committed to passing the NotTooYoungToRun# bill in order to lower the age requirements for elective offices to ensure youth inclusion in […]

30-year-old Nigerians will soon be eligible to run for president – Dogara

