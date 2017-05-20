3,000 migrants rescued on Mediterranean Sea on Thursday – IOM

No fewer than 3,000 migrants were rescued trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), has said. The UN migration agency also reported that more than a dozen rescue operations were underway in the area. IOM spokesperson Joel Millman said on Friday that 2,139 migrants were rescued on May…

The post 3,000 migrants rescued on Mediterranean Sea on Thursday – IOM appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

