3,000 PDP, APC members defect to APGA in Anambra

…As Aguleri youths berate Ezeonwuka over comments

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu and Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

About 3,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ugbene community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The defectors, led by the National Chairman of Ugbene Great Ambassadors Club, Chief Aaron Onwelukwue, disclosed that their defection was informed by Governor Willie Obiano’s “sterling performance in office” which they crave its continuity.

Special Adviser to the governor on Security Matters, Chief Chikodi Anara, and Chairman of APGA in the community, Mr. Cajethan Anako, while receiving the defectors pointed out that the people of the area had made informed choice by joining the party.

He described APGA as a movement which all well-meaning Igbo men should identify with.

“Governor Obiano is embarking on long term investment for the future of our children. So, Ugbene people have taken the right decision to join APGA,” Anara said.

Meanwhile, youths from Governor Obiano’s home-town, Aguleri in Anambra State, have berated a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of APGA, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, over his claim that APGA was not ready for the November 18 gubernatorial election.

The youths, under the aegis of Aguleri National Youth Association said the fears raised by Ezeonwuka were misplaced as they insisted that the APGA chieftain lacked necessary information.

The National President of Aguleri National Youth Association, Nnamdi Ikeli, who replied Ezeonwuka in a statement, expressed optimism that Obiano would return for a second term.

He urged the general public to disregard the statement credited to Ezeonwuka, saying, “he made an illusionary statement that is not only far from the truth, but one which lacks iota of political awareness and events in Anambra for the past three years.”

Ikeli noted that Ezeonwuka was becoming old, which might have affected his political reasoning in recent times, pointing out that there had never been a time Aguleri people lost in any challenge or war which was a clear indication that “God is always on our side just like the Israelites.”

He said the APGA government in Anambra State has performed creditably well under Governor Obiano, which has secured his second term chance.

He said Governor Obiano would not only win the November 18 gubernatorial election, but also with a high margin, boasting that no other political party in the state would be able to challenge APGA in terms of acceptance, political mobilisation and demonstration of goodwill to Anambra people.

“We, therefore, use this medium to call on well-meaning Anambrarians to disregard such statement from Chief Ezeonwuka and concentrate on their respective vocations while enjoying the dividends of democracy inherent in the Obiano’s administration,” he said, cautioning against any form of rigging during the poll.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Anambra State Housing Corporation, Chief Godson Ezenagu and the leader of Ugbene Ambassadors, Chief Fabian Ekwuazu and the Caretaker Committee Chairman for Awka North, Emeka Onwuzuka, in their separate speeches urged the people to work for the victory of Obiano in the upcoming election in the state.

