£30m Flop Moussa Sissoko Tells Tottenham He Wants To Quit The Club

Moussa Sissoko does not want Spurs to block a move away from White Hart Lane this summer.

The midfielder joined Tottenham last summer from Newcastle but has found game time hard to come by under Mauricio Pochettino, with Marseille thought to be interested.

France manager Didier Deschamps has also reportedly told Sissoko that he needs more regular matches to be considered for the 2018 World Cup squad.

As a result he has admitted he is desperate to leave Spurs as they prepare to move to Wembley and confirmed he will sit down with his agent and Pochettino to discuss his future.

“We’ll talk with my agent to make the best decision. My goal is to do the 2018 World Cup,” Moussa Sissoko told L’Equipe.

“If I revisit a season like this and even if the coach likes me, it makes sense to not do it.

“I fell from high. Even though I never thought I would play all the games, I was not expecting such a low playing time. It was the worst season of my career when collectively it was certainly the best – it’s weird.

“I will talk to the coach. It usually gives good advice. He knows me very well, his opinion will count. I wish there was better communication.

“What I want most of all is that everything be clear. If the coach no longer counts on me, he thinks that the players who are there are better, he should say so.

I want an honest discussion about what they intend to do, their future with me. From there, everything will be clearer in my head.”

The 27-year-old, who failed to register a single goal for Spurs, also revealed that he had a falling out with Pochettino in November when he was dropped from the squad altogether but insisted the pair settle the matter.

“It was not because of my performance on the field,” he added. “There was a misunderstanding between us, it settled.

“The club finished second, so maybe it was not wrong, but, personally, I was hoping better. We can not go back. Who can say how it would have happened if I had gone elsewhere?

“Today, I am disappointed because I aspired to better but I am not dejected. I was not expecting such a low playing time.”

The post £30m Flop Moussa Sissoko Tells Tottenham He Wants To Quit The Club appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

