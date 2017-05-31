$31m city tender scam sucks in 5 more – The Herald
|
The Herald
|
$31m city tender scam sucks in 5 more
The Herald
Former Harare City treasurer Misheck Mubvumbi and four councillors were nabbed over the $31 million tender scam to rehabilitate Firle Sewage Works, as the net closes in on more serving and former councillors and executives implicated in the fraud.
