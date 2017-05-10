321 Visually Impaired Candidates To Sit For 2017 UTME- Says JAMB

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered 321 visually impaired candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, made this known in an interview with NAN on Tuesday in Bwari. “The figure was higher than the 201 candidates registered for the examination in 2016,” Benjamin said. “The adequate …

