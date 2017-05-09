321 visually impaired candidates to take 2017 UTME – Official – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
321 visually impaired candidates to take 2017 UTME – Official
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has registered 321 visually impaired candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The Head, JAMB Information and Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in an …
