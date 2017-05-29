More police to stop political killings – Independent Online
More police to stop political killings
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that reinforcements would be sent to bolster efforts in investigating and preventing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Speaking at the SAPS training academy in Chatsworth on Monday, Mbalula said officers from …
33 politically motivated murders in KZN since January 2016
Police Minister Mbalula explains why KZN police task team reinforced
Political killings in KZN reach appalling levels: Mbalula
