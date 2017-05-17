339 & 319, Is This The Highest Score In The Ongoing 2017 JAMB Exam? – See Screenshots
These maybe the Highest scores yet in the ongoing jamb examination. with the two students scoring 339 and 319 respectively.
The post 339 & 319, Is This The Highest Score In The Ongoing 2017 JAMB Exam? – See Screenshots appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
