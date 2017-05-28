34 prisoners, including 5 on death row released by Cross River State government

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has granted a state pardon and freed up to 34 prisoners serving various jail terms at the Calabar prison to mark the 50th anniversary of the state. Ayade in his anniversary speech on Saturday in Calabar said that the pardon was in the spirit of the celebration and based …

The post 34 prisoners, including 5 on death row released by Cross River State government appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

