34 prisoners, including 5 on death row released by Cross River State government

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has granted a state pardon and freed up to 34 prisoners serving various jail terms at the Calabar prison to mark the 50th anniversary of the state. Ayade in his anniversary speech on Saturday in Calabar said that the pardon was in the spirit of the celebration and based …

