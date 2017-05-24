35 Nigerians deported from the UK

The Government of the United Kingdom on Wednesday deported 35 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country. The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at about 5.50 a.m. The deportees, comprising 30 males and five females, were brought back aboard a chartered Titanic Airways aircraft with registration Number: G-POWO. The spokesman …

The post 35 Nigerians deported from the UK appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

