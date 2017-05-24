35 Nigerians Deported From UK Over Immigration Offences

The authorities of the United Kingdom (UK) have deported 35 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country.

It is understood that the deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos at about 5.50 a.m on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Comprising 30 males and five females, the deportees were brought back aboard a chartered Titanic Airways aircraft with registration Number: G-POWO.

This development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi.

The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The deportees were profiled by the immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.

It would be recalled that the British authorities had on March 31 deported 23 Nigerians for similar reasons.

In April, German government deported to Nigeria an alleged Islamic extremist, an ISIS suspect, deemed dangerous by authorities.

The post 35 Nigerians Deported From UK Over Immigration Offences appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

