35-year-old man kills elder brother and himself in Osun State

Posted on May 28, 2017

After reportedly killing his elder brother with a heavy stick, a 35-year-old man Joseph Abifarin was reportedly found dead too in a statement released by Osun State Police Command’s Public Relation Officer Mrs Folashade Odoro this Sunday. According to Odoro, the incident happened on Tuesday at about 10.00 a.m. “One Abifarin Opeyemi reported that her father, one […]

