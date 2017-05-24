360 Degree Video Shows What It’s Like To Fight ISIS From A Helicopter

ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State – they’re called many different names, but I imagine the world’s feared terrorist organisation isn’t much fussed with semantics.

Mosul is one of the more intense battlegrounds for power, so you probably don’t want to be in a chopper flying over the city.

That didn’t scare the BBC, who have managed to put together a pretty incredible video:

Extraordinary BBC footage allows you to join the pilots of the Iraqi army as they fly over Mosul, fighting the militants of the so-called Islamic State. BBC journalist Joe Inwood and Nafiseh Kohnavard from BBC Persian spent a week on an air base just south of Iraq’s second city. They captured the conflict as it has never been seen before.

This one looks best on your phone, where you can swivel freely, but it still holds up on desktop too:

Quite happy down here in Cape Town, thanks.

If you enjoy more laidback 360 degree videos then maybe you want to ride a barrel in Tahiti HERE.

[source:bbc]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

