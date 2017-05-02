Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Acetune & Forbs Zhilah – Lights Out

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After debuting at #1 on basically all the Radio station Top 10 countdown in the city of Port Harcourt late 2016 with the Single “Ma Kpa Da”, Now Muzik signee Acetune and PH City HipHop Artiste Forbs Zhilah drops another single off their Tales of the City compilation titled Lights Out. This is the first material coming from the duo this year and was produced by DJ Ken of Sound Garage.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

