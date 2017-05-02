360Fresh: Acetune & Forbs Zhilah – Lights Out

After debuting at #1 on basically all the Radio station Top 10 countdown in the city of Port Harcourt late 2016 with the Single “Ma Kpa Da”, Now Muzik signee Acetune and PH City HipHop Artiste Forbs Zhilah drops another single off their Tales of the City compilation titled Lights Out. This is the first material coming from the duo this year and was produced by DJ Ken of Sound Garage.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Lights-Out.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Acetune & Forbs Zhilah – Lights Out appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

