360Fresh: BeeBee X Daboy – Ginger (Prod. Antras)

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fresh outta Akoko Edo L.G.A in Edo State comes OIZAMU ROCKLYN BARNABAS aka BEEBEE in his debut single titled GINGER.

The Mass Communication undergraduate of National Open University Nigeria (NOUN) recruits the dexterity of indigenous rapper DABOY aka Egotamobus to help transform his industry introductory dream into reality.

The song GINGER was produced by award winning producer ANTRAS while LIQUID MIX did justice to the mastering of the song.

