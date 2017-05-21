Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Bel MajiQ – Jara

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Bel MajiQ is Taking No Chill as He Always Brings It Hot When it comes to Making Good Music.

This Brand New Single from the Talented Pop Artiste is a sure chart topper as it has catchy lyrics and melodies.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Ladies & GentleMen Get your headset and listen to JARA.. Production credits goes to S’Bling and GWills for the Mixing & Mastering.

“I go give u belle if your mother vex i go tell em kpele oh eh”


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Bel MajiQ – Jara appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.