360Fresh: Carterson – Itsekiri (Prod. 2Gen2Beatz)

After releases like “BulletProof”, “In The Air” and his previous released “Ooouuu” cover, Carterson comes back with yet another sick trap single titled “Itsekiri”.

He shows his prowess on the Mic as a gifted upcoming rapper and is a celebration of his Heritage as a Proud and Talented Boy from Southern Nigeria, this would definitely be an anthem for the wonderful people of Itsekiri land and beyond which is filled with witty punchlines and hard knocking wordplays.

This is definitely going to shake clubs and do good for his career. The 2Gen2Beatz produced tune would definitely give you a run for your money.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Carterson-Itsekiri-Prod.-2Gen2Beatz.mp3

