Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Chidon – Give to You

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Deezed Entertainment Artist Chidon is back with this beautifully crafted Thanksgiving song titled “Give to You”.

After escaping a major accident on Benin expressway over the Easter period, the best way to appreciate God is to thank him. like the song say… ” for all the good things you’ve done for me… how can I repay you”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

there’s nothing we can give back to God that can suffice for his goodness on our lives than a song of praise and thanksgiving.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Chidon – Give to You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.