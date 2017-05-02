360Fresh: DaBoomsha – SMH!

SMH (Shaking My Head) is a stinging commentary on the state of Christian HipHop in Nigeria today. DaBoomsha bares his mind on several controversial issues in this State-Of-The-Union address to the HipHop community.

With a gripping intro by deceased Rap legend, Tupac Amaru Shakur as well as vocals from other CHH artists; SMH is another lyrical masterpiece which is unapologetically confrontational and thought-provoking at the same time.

Arranged, Mixed And Mastered by T-Beiz (@TBeiz) for DakDak Studios (@dakdakstudios)

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/DaBoomsha-SMH-@daboomsha.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

