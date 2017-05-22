360Fresh: Debie Rise Ft. Bassey – Joy & Pain (prod. Mekoyo)

Debie Rise is here with a brand new single, produced by Mekoyo!

This is titled ‘Joy & Pain” and it features Bassey who was also her housemate at the BBNaija ‘see Gobbe’ reality show earlier in the year.

Debie Rise has previously released singles like ‘Gagabu’ & ‘No Cunny Cunny’, she was also Nigerian Idol’s first runner-up in 2013.

‘Joy & Pain’ is a slow tempo, feel good tune. It was unveiled at her Risers appreciation party in Lagos last night.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Debie-Rise-feat.-Bassey-Joy-Pain.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

