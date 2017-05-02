360Fresh: Eegun – Light It Up

Following on from his recently released and widely received body of work “The Awakening EP” UK based Afrocentric and multi-genre recording artiste Eegun- real name Dipo Kuye – returns with his new single for 2017 titled “Light It Up”. Recorded under the auspices of Karimi Records, “Light It Up” is produced by Reko Ray and is the first of many singles promised to be released by Eegun, who was formerly a member of alternative contemporary Afrobeat band Bronzehead.

Speaking of his new single “Shegege”, Eegun said, “my intention is to create timeless music that can compete with some of the best on the continent, and also to stamp my musical signature, concept and vision across the landscape of world music in general. The Awakening EP was just a teaser and a window into my musical world,Light It Up is fresh, unique and created to let my growing fanbase know that I have a lot of great music in store for them this year ”.

“Light It Up” is a finely crafted Afro-pop record which fuses traditional Afrobeats sounds with contemporary Afro-pop sensibilities to create a unique tune which is guaranted to be etched in the psyche of the first time listener, with a standout production by young British producer Reko Ray and a commendable lyrical composition by Eegun “Light It Up” is one is sure to set alight the radio airwaves, club dancefloors as well as win Eegun a bevy of new fans.

The post 360Fresh: Eegun – Light It Up appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

