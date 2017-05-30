360Fresh: Elix – Make Dem Dance

Sequel to the earlier Jam released last time by DHR | Bandrater Top Act ” Elix ” he went through much interviews and comments bout his Jam (Bamilo).

A jam-slammed in a Romantic way talking to his spouse never to let go, Now he is here with a banging Hit Titled: Make Dem Dance produced by one of the finest Producer, Mr. fresh.

This Jam is meant to leave you on the dancefloor forgetting your sorrows and enjoying yourself, do I need to convince you to download this Jam?

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Elix-Make_Dem_Dance.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

