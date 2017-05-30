Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Elix – Make Dem Dance

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Sequel to the earlier Jam released last time by DHR | Bandrater Top Act ” Elix ” he went through much interviews and comments bout his Jam (Bamilo).

A jam-slammed in a Romantic way talking to his spouse never to let go, Now he is here with a banging Hit Titled: Make Dem Dance produced by one of the finest Producer, Mr. fresh.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This Jam is meant to leave you on the dancefloor forgetting your sorrows and enjoying yourself, do I need to convince you to download this Jam?

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Elix – Make Dem Dance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.