360Fresh: Elveektor – Lambo Gallardo – Nigeria Today
|
360Fresh: Elveektor – Lambo Gallardo
Nigeria Today
The refreshing sound of ELVEEKTOR which is a welcome change to the Nigerian indigenous rap scene is hitting the streets. Elveektor is poised to share his undiluted talent with Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world. Fresh off his last song, Anyi …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!