360Fresh: Elveektor – Lambo Gallardo

The refreshing sound of ELVEEKTOR which is a welcome change to the Nigerian indigenous rap scene is hitting the streets. Elveektor is poised to share his undiluted talent with Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.

Fresh off his last song, Anyi Nwelu Nsogbu which gathered positive reactions all around Nigeria and beyond. The Enugu State-breed star is not giving up soon. ‎

Here comes his new effort dubbed LAMBO GALLARDO produced by MELVIN

Download & share!!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Elveektor-Lambo-Gallardo-Prod.-Melvin.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Elveektor – Lambo Gallardo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

