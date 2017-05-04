360Fresh: Galaktiq Ft. Olamide – Enough

GF Universal’s GALAKTIQ has released another single this time with Nigeria’s Top Indigenous Rapper Olamide. A collaboration to showcase the bridging of different worlds coming together, expect the unexpected.

After releasing their debut single “Jiggy” and video shot by Director Q, Be on the lookout for GALAKTIQ’S new wave.

ENJOY!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Galaktiq-ft-olamide-enough.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Galaktiq Ft. Olamide – Enough appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

