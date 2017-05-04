360Fresh: Galaktiq Ft. Olamide – Enough
GF Universal’s GALAKTIQ has released another single this time with Nigeria’s Top Indigenous Rapper Olamide. A collaboration to showcase the bridging of different worlds coming together, expect the unexpected.
After releasing their debut single “Jiggy” and video shot by Director Q, Be on the lookout for GALAKTIQ’S new wave.
ENJOY!
