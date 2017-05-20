360Fresh: Hunk Brownie – Elizabeth

Hunk Brownie is back with Elizabeth!

Swedish music star and multi-Instrumentalist, Hunk Brownie is a Sweden-based Nigerian who has achieved a lot in his music career. Brownie who is a pianist on blues and jazz music was a contestant in Swedish Idol (2010).

The super singer Hunk Brownie with knowledge of various genres of music and to execute them is double as the founder & CEO “Brownie Music” a music production company based in Sweden.

Listen to the new single titled ‘Elizabeth’ the deep love song by Hunk!! Enjoy and share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Elizabeth-Hunk-Brownie-_-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

