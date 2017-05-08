360Fresh: Icelomo – Another Vibe (Prod. Rjay)
Icelomo is a Lagos-based artist and he brings this new tune titled “Another Vibe” produced by Rjay. Lomo is known for his ability to craft his sound in a unique way and is poised to take his music to the next level.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
