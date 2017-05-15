360Fresh: Ikenna – Komomi (prod. Antras)

Here comes the introduction of the hottest new talent that is set to break into the mainstream of our evolving music industry in full storm. Born OKORO CHIBUKE JUDE in Imo State, with the stage name IKENNA, finally, comes through with his debut after many years of running underground freestyle business.

The highly anticipated banger alert titled KOMOMI which preaches how a beautiful lady in YORUBA should reciprocate love back to his male admirer.

KOMOMI was produced by award winning indigenous production god ANTRAS and mastered by LIQUID MIX.

Download & share!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Ikenna_Komomi_prod-by-Antras.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

