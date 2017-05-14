Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

360Fresh: Jay Rapiano – No Be Lie
Nigeria Today
Following his recent single SPIRITUAL, which he featured Chinko Ekun is still enjoying Massive airplay, The Trending Artist, Jay Rapiano is out with a new Love Tune, Titled “NO BE LIE” dedicated to the newly Engaged celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua …

