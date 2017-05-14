360Fresh: Jay Rapiano – No Be Lie

Following his recent single SPIRITUAL, which he featured Chinko Ekun is still enjoying Massive airplay, The Trending Artist, Jay Rapiano is out with a new Love Tune, Titled “NO BE LIE” dedicated to the newly Engaged celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi.

The mid-tempo Afro song will surely get you moving as he spits in 4 different Languages.

Download, Listen and Drop Your Comments on “No Be Lie” Below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Jay_Rapiano_-_No_Be_Lie.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Jay Rapiano – No Be Lie appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

