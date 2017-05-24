Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Lil Kem – Away (prod. Mlv)

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Lil Kem is back again with his new single ‘Away’ which he says is a pre-single to his official single dropping in a week from now. In this song, he expresses his intentions to a girl in other to have her. This is a sweet tune produced by Mlv and we are sure expecting his official single in a week from now. Listen and Enjoy

Listen and Enjoy!

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

 

 

The post 360Fresh: Lil Kem – Away (prod. Mlv) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.