360Fresh: Ofunwa Ft Kc Top – Money

LOVE MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Presents a brand new hot jam from their artist Uchenna George Obi a.k.a. Ofunwa. He hails from Umuaka Orlu in Njaba l.g.a in Imo State but based in Onitsha.He started music professionally in 2015 with a hit banger featuring one of Nigeria’s most talented artists Veeko Kheengz, accompanied by a clean visual. Now, Ofunwa is on it again with another hot one featuring another top south-east artiste Kc-Top on this one titled money.

Enjoy this one and expect more great songs from him this year.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Ofunwa-ft-Kc-top-Money.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

