360Fresh: Ojamz – Obimo

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ojamz is out with another monster hit single, ‘Obimo’ after a short hiatus in the music industry, to concentrate on his studies.

The Kogi State-born singer, Ojamz, teams up with DaiHard Beatz for top-notch production, which he delivers his rich lyrical contents on.

‘Obimo’ is a sweet and melodious song with harmonic delivery from Ojamz, who praises his ideal woman on the song.

