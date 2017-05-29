Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Ojamz – Obimo

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Ojamz is out with another monster hit single, ‘Obimo’ after a short hiatus in the music industry, to concentrate on his studies.

The Kogi State-born singer, Ojamz, teams up with DaiHard Beatz for top-notch production, which he delivers his rich lyrical contents on.

‘Obimo’ is a sweet and melodious song with harmonic delivery from Ojamz, who praises his ideal woman on the song.

Listen to the voice of Ojamz, follow @Ojamzz on Twitter, @iamojamz on Instagram and ENJOY!

 

