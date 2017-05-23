360Fresh: Prince Winki – Baby (Slow down)

Ogunbor Prince Ehiosa Popularly known as Prince Winki hails from Igueben local Govt area, Edo state. Born in Sapele Delta state and bred in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

A talented upcoming artist with the charisma. His love for good music gave birth to this awesome sound produced by Vikwyn a world-class producer, he called this one BABY! Get your headphones on, your minds ready because it just might be blown!.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Baby-by-Prince-Winki.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Prince Winki – Baby (Slow down) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

