360Fresh: Snow – Iwatago

Ariyo Ademola also known as SNOW is back again with another hit single that will blow your mind away after the so much momentum he gathered from his previous track NASO that gained so much attention online and huge airplay on the radio.

The new track titled IWATAGO will blow your mind and get you grooving to the jam. The song is what we call ‘AFRO-SNOW‘ style of music because of the great versatility he displayed on the track.

He is signed to 007 Sounds and the track is produced by APEK. Follow snow on IG- @Snowofficial007 and Twitter @Snowofficial007 for something big to be announced soon. Download, Listen, enjoy and share.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/IWATAGO-by-Snow-Prod.-by-Apek.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

