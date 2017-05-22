360Fresh: Teema LiRay – Do You Remember ft Selebobo [Prod Selebobo]

Lisa Raymond E. popularly known as TEEMA LiRAY, she’s an actress / song writer. TEEMA LiRAY has been building her career lowkey!

Here is her first official tune for 2017 and she titled this “DO U REMEMBER” which she featured the hits maker SELEBOBO on it the joint.

Y’all need to listen to this lovely tune by TEEMA LiRAY. Download below and listen up.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Music-Teema-LiRAY-Ft-Selebobo-Prod-by-Selebobo.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Teema LiRay – Do You Remember ft Selebobo [Prod Selebobo] appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

