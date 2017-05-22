Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Teema LiRay – Do You Remember ft Selebobo [Prod Selebobo]

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Lisa Raymond E. popularly known as TEEMA LiRAY, she’s an actress / song writer. TEEMA LiRAY has been building her career lowkey!

Here is her first official tune for 2017 and she titled this “DO U REMEMBER” which she featured the hits maker SELEBOBO on it the joint.

Y’all need to listen to this lovely tune by TEEMA LiRAY. Download below and listen up.

 

