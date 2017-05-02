360Fresh: Tinu Cole – Leg Over (Cover)

Exquisite singer Tinu Cole drops another alluring jam that will definitely be merry go rounding on your top playlist…. Here is Tinu Coles Cover/reply to the hit track “leg over” by Mr Eazi. Listen and enjoy.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Leg-Over-Cover-Tinu-Cole-1.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

