360Fresh: Tizzy – Talk Talk (Prod. Jaybuzz)

Zara Records first lady Monebi Titilope popularly known as Tizzy originated from Ondo state, born in Lagos, also a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

Tizzy Starts His 2017 Account With A Brand Titled Single “Talk Talk” Produced By Jaybuzz.

This tune is spanking hot, guaranteed a must put on replay.

Listen UP!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Tizzy-Talk-Talk-Prod.-Jaybuzz.mp3

