360Fresh: Tolani – No Yawa

After mixed to positive reviews of his last single Ajigijaga, Tolani surprisingly took a relative break from releasing songs as he declared that he needed an introspective period to “fine-tune” his sound. He is back now with the first in the line of what promises to be an engaging year for him in terms of projects.

No Yawa is an Afrobeat track consistent with the traditional use of the saxophone, and the backup vocals the genre is popular for. The instrumentation also dovetails with the aforementioned elements creating a sound to listen and just zone out to.No Yawa might be a radical change from the sound we are used to from him, but Tolaní

No Yawa might be a radical change from the sound we are used to from him, but Tolaní demonstrates fantastic versatility to more than hold his own with such a tune. We are certainly for this, but first download, listen to and tell us what you think about the song here. Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/No-Yawa.mp3

