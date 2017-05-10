Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Uchechi Okechukwu – I Flourish

Grace carrier who is a Nigerian by origin but a Senegal-based gospel music artiste who goes by the name of Uchechi Okechukwu has released this dance tune filled with happy lyrics.

Following the unveiling of her new album titled “Winning In Grace”  Grace Carrier releases a new single titled “I Flourish”.

I Flourish” is the second track off the 6 tracks on her newly unveiled album “Winning In Grace”.

She talks about celebrating, flourishing and prospering in the grace of God. Wherever the grace of God is present people flourish hence the title of the song “I Flourish”.

Grace Carrier has created a blend of makkosa and rap with spirit-lifting lyrics to thank god for his grace that continually causes her to flourish. This latest tune from grace carrier is a must have.

 

