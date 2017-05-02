360Fresh: Wizblaze – Kwarto Story

WIZBLAZE has been on his grind for a long time and his the next to look up for in the industry. He is known for dope punch lines, metaphor and wordplay which is gonna burst your mind.

This One is Titled “Kwarto Story”.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/kwarto-nerw.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

