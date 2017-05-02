360Fresh: Wizblaze – Kwarto Story
WIZBLAZE has been on his grind for a long time and his the next to look up for in the industry. He is known for dope punch lines, metaphor and wordplay which is gonna burst your mind.
This One is Titled “Kwarto Story”.
