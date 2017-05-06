Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Zeeko – Make Am

Posted on May 6, 2017

After the release of go low produced by Popito in the year 2016, Zeeko continues his musical journey in 2017 with a self-produced song he dubbed “Make Am”, a promising hit, a song everyone can relate to.

The talented art who is a graduate of Delta State University is to go on tour promoting his new single starting this month of May.

 

